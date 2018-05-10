PennantPark Floating Rate FQ2 NII per share falls, portfolio grows

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Q2 net investment income per share 24 cents vs. 27 cents a year ago.

PFLT portfolio totals $833.8M as of March 31, 2018, compared with $710.5M as of Sept. 30, 2017.

PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC portfolio totaled $221.2M.

In May, PFLT and Kemper each increased debt and equity investments in PSSL while keeping stakes at the same levels; PFLT commitments to fund first lien secured debt to PSSL increased by $64.3M and commitments to fund equity interests in PSSL increased by $27.6M.

