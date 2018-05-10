Nvidia -1.7% after Q1 beats, upside guide, strength in Gaming and Datacenter

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) drops 1.7% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 66% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue of $3.04B to $3.16B (consensus $2.95B) and non-GAAP gross margin of 63.5%, plus or minus 50 bps.

Segment revenue: GPU, $2.78B (+77% Y/Y); Tegra Processor, $442M (+33%).

Revenue by market platform: Gaming, $1.72B (+68%); Professional Visualization, $251M (+22%); Datacenter, $701M (+71%); Automotive, $145M (+4%); OEM and IP, $387M (+148%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 64.7% (+510 bps Y/Y); operating expenses, $648M (+25%); cash and equivalents, $7.3B; accounts receivable, $1.22B; cash flow from operating activities, $1.45B; FCF, $1.33B; capital expenditures, $118M.

Capital return: In Q1, Nvidia returned $746M to shareholders. In FY19, the company intends to return $1.25B through dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern

