JPMorgan ups automated stock trading efforts

via CNBC

Equities trading generates about $58B per year in revenue for Wall Street, and it continues to shift to either electronic platforms or to specialists trading big blocks of stock with bank capital.

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has created a new management team to serve both, with Chris Berthe named head of global cash execution and Dennis Fitzgerald head of global cash risk.

Nearly all equities orders are now electronic and cost just a fraction fo the cost of voice orders to execute. Another new group, Americas execution services, is there to make sure clients can transact without issue no matter how they prefer.