Symantec -13.2% on Q4 beats, downside guides, internal investigation

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) plunges 13.2% aftermarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Downside Q1 guidance has revenue of $1.135B to $1.165B (consensus: $1.18B) and EPS of $0.31 to $0.35 (consensus: $0.41).

Downside FY18 guidance has revenue of $4.76B to $4.9B (consensus: $4.94B) and EPS of $1.50 to $1.65 (consensus: $1.80).

Audit Committee investigation: Symantec’s boards have launched an internal investigation related to concerns raised by a formal employee. Independent counsel and other advisors were hired to assist and Symantec voluntarily contacted the SEC to let it know about the investigation. Financials and guidance could change based on the outcome of the investigation, which likely won’t complete in time for the company to file a timely 10-K.

