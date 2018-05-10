Stocks rise again as inflation fears ease; Apple closes at record high

Stocks staged another broad rally after inflation data came in below estimates, easing concerns that the Fed might have to be more aggressive in its path to normalization.

Meanwhile, the volatility that had rocked the market and sent major indexes into correction territory is fading, giving some money managers hope that stocks are gaining some upward momentum.

Today's action sent the S&P 500 to a nearly two-month high, finishing nearly 1% higher and now 45 points above its 50-day moving average, while the Dow notched its sixth straight gain for its longest winning streak since February.

All 11 S&P sectors finished in the green, led by telecom services (+1.9%), utilities (+1.3%), health care (+1.3%) and technology (+1.3%).

Within the tech space, Apple jumped 1.4% for its ninth consecutive gain and a new record high, while other tech giants including Facebook and Alphabet also showed strength.

Treasury prices moved mostly higher for the first time this week, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year note below 3% to finish at 2.97%, although the two-year yield ticked a basis point higher at 2.54%.

WTI June crude oil tacked on 0.3% to settle at $71.36/bbl after rallying 3% yesterday.