The Trade Desk +22.1% after solid beat, raised 2018 guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has jumped 22.1% in after-hours trading following a healthy beat on top and bottom lines in its Q1 earnings where it raised its full-year outlook.

Revenue grew 61% and EBITDA more than tripled, to $18.9M (well above expected $7.8M).

In channel highlights, it noted total mobile (in-app, video and Web) grew 95% Y/Y and increased to 42% of gross spend. Mobile video grew almost 160%, and mobile in-app grew almost 110%.

Customer retention stayed over 95% again.

For Q2, it's still guiding to revenue of $103M (above consensus for $93.1M) and EBITDA of $30M (above expectations for $25.9M).

For the full year, it's raise expectations, guiding to revenue of at least $433M (well above expectations for $403.9M) and EBITDA of about 30.5% of revenue, or $133M (above consensus for $117.9M).

Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release