Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) gains 0.9% after shares resumed trading following a halt.

KLIC was due to report quarterly results today after a delay earlier in the month. But the company says it will not be filing its 10-K in a timely manner due to an internal investigation regarding unauthorized transactions by a senior finance employee.

Preliminary Q2 results did beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 11% Y/Y revenue growth.

