CNBC: Amazon.com has Alexa-based health/wellness initiative

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is building a health and wellness team inside its Alexa smart-assistant initiative, CNBC reports, in what may be a new device-centric effort to disrupt healthcare.

An internal document points to a team of more than a dozen reporting to executive Rachel Jiang, according to the report -- including Missy Krasner, who joined last year after work at Box and Google, and 10-year veteran engineer Larry Ockene.

The group is reportedly targeting areas like diabetes management, care for mothers and infants, and aging, CNBC says.

But it faces now-typical challenges navigating regulations and privacy requirements that are part of HIPAA; if those hurdles can be cleared, Alexa (and along with that, the company's Echo devices) could be integrated with a number of third-party apps.