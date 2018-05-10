Well Fargo will be subject to Fed-imposed asset cap into next year: WSJ

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) told investors it will remain subject to strict rules that limit its growth for longer than it expected, reports the Wall Street Journal.

In February, the Federal Reserve had imposed an asset cap on Well Fargo, citing "widespread consumer abuses," the article said.

At the time, Wells Fargo expected reviews of its plan related to the enforcement action would be done by October; now the bank sees the restrictions continuing into the first part of next year.

The effect on net profit is likely to be less than $100M, rather than the $300M-$400M effect WFC had forecast in February.

Investor day slides