Flowserve -4% as Q1 bookings, backlog slip

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) -3.9% after-hours as it reports in-line Q1 earnings but declines in total bookings and backlog.

FLR says Q1 revenues rose 6.2% Y/Y to $920M but were essentially flat on a constant currency basis and included a ~2.5% negative impact related to divested businesses; aftermarket sales totaled $455M, up 11.1% Y/Y, or 4.5% on a constant currency basis.

Total Q1 bookings were $929M, down 3.1% Y/Y, or 8.1% on a constant currency basis, and backlog at the end of Q1 was $1.8B, down 9.7% Y/Y, and included a reduction of $237M related to the adoption of new revenue accounting guidance.

For FY 2018, the company sees EPS of $1.50-$1.70 vs. $1.66 analyst consensus estimate.