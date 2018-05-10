Mosaic names Freeland as its new CFO

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) appoints former Dynegy executive Clint Freeland as its new CFO, effective June 4.

Freeland has 26 years of global business experience, most recently as Executive VP and CFO for Dynegy prior to the company's merger with Vistra Energy; previously, he held positions as CFO, Treasurer and Senior VP for Strategy and Financial Structure at NRG Energy.

Interim CFO Tony Brausen will continue as a senior advisor to the company.

Also, Gregory Ebel will become MOS's new Chairman, succeeding Robert Lumpkins, who has served in the position since the company's inception in 2004.