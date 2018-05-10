FS Investment inches down after Q1 NII, NAV decline

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) down 0.63% in after-market trading

Q1 net investment income per share 21 cents vs. 22 cents a year ago.

Net asset value $9.16 per share at March 31 vs. $9.30 per share as of Dec. 31, 2017.

During the quarter the company changed the management of its franchise to a new joint adviser established with KKR.

Q2 cash distribution of 19 cents per share declared, the same as Q1.

