Report: AT&T's $600K for Cohen called for Time Warner merger advice

The $600,000 that AT&T (NYSE:T) agreed to pay to President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen was to go for advice on the company's buyout of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), The Washington Post reports.

Internal documents show the telecom reached out to Cohen three days after Trump was sworn into the presidency to seek help on a wide portfolio of issues, including the $85B proposed merger -- to which Trump had voiced opposition.

Other arrangements revealed this week showed Cohen being paid to provide advice to other companies on issues including healthcare, accounting practices and real estate. Cohen-linked firm Essential Consultants drew at least $2.95M from corporate clients after Trump's election.

Cohen's "scope of work" in the AT&T contract specifies he was to “focus on specific long-term planning initiatives as well as the immediate issue of corporate tax reform and the acquisition of Time Warner," and "creatively address political and communications issues” on matters before the FCC.

