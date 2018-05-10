Alcoa, Rio Tinto to launch first carbon-free aluminum smelting process

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) announce a new process to make aluminum that produces oxygen and eliminates all direct greenhouse gas emissions from the traditional smelting process.

The two companies are launching a new joint venture - Elysis, to be headquartered in Montreal - for larger scale development and commercialization of the process, with a technology package planned for sale beginning in 2024.

Alcoa and Rio will invest a combined C$55M in the JV over the next three years, the Canadian and Quebec government will invest a combined C$120M; the provincial government will own a 3.5% equity stake.

Also, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will provide a C$13M investment; the company "helped facilitate the collaboration and will provide technical support to the JV.