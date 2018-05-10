Enbridge defiant in pushing ahead with preferred Line 3 route in Minnesota

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) reaffirms plans to move ahead with the construction of its $7.5B Line 3 pipeline replacement through Minnesota along its preferred route, despite the recommendations of an administrative law judge who proposed an alternative route last month.

“We disagree with the recommended route, which in our view introduces safety, environmental and economic risk,” CEO Al Monaco said during today's earnings conference call, noting that the judge’s recommendation is non-binding on the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, which is set to make a decision on the project in June.

Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland says ENB’s arguments "make a lot of sense," and that the company's plan to build its preferred route away from Native American reservation land will strengthen its case; but if the PUC sides with the judge’s recommendation, ENB could face a delayed timeline for the project and a loss of revenues.

ENB has been busy selling assets this week and says it could sell more, something Rowland hopes to see: “The more they do this year, the more it takes balance sheet criticism off the table. This is a stock where you need to be patient because they need to execute and they need to restore investor confidence.”