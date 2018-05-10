USDA forecasts record soybean exports even as China sees lower imports

U.S. soybean exports are forecast to break a record in the upcoming marketing year despite the potential for a trade war with top-buyer China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said today, but traders expressed doubts about the outlook.

In its monthly forecast, the USDA sees U.S. soybean exports in the 2018-19 marketing year rising 10.9% to 2.29B bushels, adding that competition from South America will be limited this fall.

Earlier in the day, China’s agriculture ministry predicted the country would cut soybean imports for the first time in 15 years due to trade tensions with the U.S.

“U.S. soybean exports projected to increase a large 225M bushels might be flat out just wrong,” says Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International. “USDA either remains very optimistic on China trade relations and/or bullish Asian demand for soybean consumption."

Relevant tickers include ADM, BG, DWDP, SOYB