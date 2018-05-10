Skechers sues Adidas over basketball player competition

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) filed a lawsuit against Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) in federal court over the illegal payments it allegedly made to high school athletes and their families to promote the company's basketball products and steer them toward certain schools.

The legal action claims that the German athletic apparel giant "effectively blocked Skechers and other companies" from competing for players and "unfairly bolstered consumer perception" of the Adidas brand.

Two Adidas executives are under federal indictment for payments to college basketball players.

Skechers isn't a major player in the performance basketball category, but has had several notable NBA players under contract.