Wheaton Precious Metals reports mixed Q1; silver output up, gold down

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) -1.7% after-hours following mixed Q1 results that saw earnings of $0.16/share beating analyst consensus by $0.01 and revenues rising less than 1% Y/Y to $199M, below expectations of $209M.

Q1 attributable production totaled 7.4M oz. of silver, up 12% Y/Y, primarily due to higher production from the San Dimas mine; gold output of 79.7K oz. was down 5%, resulting from lower production at the Minto and Sudbury mines.

WPM says average cash costs during the quarter were $4.49/silver oz. sold and $399/gold oz. sold, vs. $4.54/silver oz. and $391/gold oz. in the year-ago period, resulting in cash operating margins of $12.24/silver oz. sold and $931/gold oz. sold, down 5% Y/Y and up 14% Y/Y, respectively.

WPM forecasts FY 2018 attributable production of 22.5M silver oz. and 355K gold oz.; over the next five years including 2018, WPM foresees production averaging ~25M silver oz./year and 370K gold oz./year.

Additionally, WPM confirms a new precious metals purchase agreement with First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) on the San Dimas mine.

WPM also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09/share.