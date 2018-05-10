Halliburton upgraded at BofA Merrill on benefit from rising oil prices

Halliburton (HAL) is little changed even as BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $59 price target, lifted from $52, alongside an increase in the firm's WTI crude forecast to $69/bbl for 2019 from its earlier outlook for $56/bbl.

BAML believes HAL is well positioned for a recovery in drilling activity and increased completion activity in the U.S. where it is a leader in pressure pumping.

The 83% correlation between U.S. rig counts and WTI crude oil prices implies continued growth in rigs through 2018, which BAML says justifies a more bullish view of HAL.