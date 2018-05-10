Report: SoftBank mulls keeping stake in Flipkart as taxes sort out

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is still undecided about selling its 21% stake in Flipkart to Walmart (NYSE:WMT), The Economic Times reports, due to tax concerns.

SoftBank is still sorting out what kind of tax liability it would face for selling out less than a year after investing in the first place, according to the report -- not to mention potential upside in the stake.

Walmart's announcement that it's taking 77% of Flipkart seems to include SoftBank's 21%.

SoftBank is expected to make a call on its potential exit within 10 days; after investing $2.5B last August, it could pocket $4B in selling the stake.

