Granite REIT in $232.5M deal for Ohio portfolio

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:GRP.U) is acquiring a portfolio of four buildings near Columbus, Ohio, for $232.5M.

The properties -- four class A, single-tenant buildings with about 3.8M square feet on 78 acres about 20 miles west of Columbus -- come in the transaction at an in-going stabilized yield of about 6%.

The buildings (focused on distribution) are currently 100% occupied; while one tenant is in liquidation and may vacate a 743,600-square-foot building, re-leasing prospects are strong, Granite says.

The deal will be immediately accretive to funds from operations/adjusted FFO, CEO Michael Forsayeth says.