Cisco pauses advertising on YouTube over content worries

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has paused advertising on YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) amid worries about its ads appearing on sensitive content, according to a blog entry that was removed from its site.

That comes after an April CNN report that said ads from more than 300 companies including Cisco were running on extremist channels on the video streaming platform, helping to finance those channels.

Cisco says it would not like its ads to “accidentally end up in the wrong place, such as on a streaming video with sensitive content."