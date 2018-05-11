Trump to unveil drug pricing plan

Healthcare investors will be looking for direction today as President Trump gives a highly anticipated speech about drug prices.

The plan will reportedly require Medicare Part D plans to share a portion of discounts they receive from drug manufacturers with patients, as well as including ways to allow the government to better negotiate.

Amid concerns over regulation, the S&P 500 healthcare sector has declined about 1% in 2018, underperforming the broader index by more than two percentage points.

