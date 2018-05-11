U.S., China talk trade in Washington

U.S. and Chinese officials will meet in Washington today to discuss trade disputes ahead of a visit next week by China's Vice Premier Liu He.

"I think they agreed to the concept of a trade deficit reduction," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross declared. "Our approach has been to request individual products on which we could sell more to them, as opposed to them selling us less."

