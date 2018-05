"The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" President Trump announced on Twitter.

The meeting will be the first between a North Korean leader and a sitting U.S. president, though former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter traveled to Pyongyang after leaving office.

KOSPI +0.6% to 2,478.

