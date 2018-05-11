ProPetro Holding announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock

ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) priced an underwritten public offering of 12M shares of its common stock by certain selling securityholders at a price of $19.10 per share.

The selling securityholders have also granted the underwriters a greenshoe option for an additional 1.8M shares of common stock.

The offering is expected to close on May 14.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling securityholders are expected to be ~$229.2M.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Press Release