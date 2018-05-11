MGM Resorts fires off new $2B buyback plan

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) announced that a new $2.0B share repurchase program was approved by the board.

The timing, volume and nature of stock repurchases will be at the sole discretion of MGM management, dependent on market conditions, applicable securities laws and other factors.

The company finished off its previous $1.0B share repurchase program.

"The latest share repurchase authorization reflects the Company's financial strength and continued commitment to returning capital to our shareholders," says CEO Jim Murren.

MGM -0.21% premarket to $33.30.

Source: Press Release