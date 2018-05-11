Dow looks for seventh day of gains

U.S. stock index futures are all up by around 0.2% , with the Dow on track for its seventh consecutive session of gains.

Healthcare investors are looking forward to a drug pricing speech today from President Trump, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will give a presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

Oil is up 0.1% at $71.43/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1324/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.96%.

