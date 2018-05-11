Symantec -25.5% as analysts downgrade on audit investigation

First Analysis downgrades Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) to Equal Weight from Overweight and lowers the price target from $35 to $23, a 21% downside to yesterday’s close.

Firm cites the audit committee investigation announced in yesterday’s earnings report and says the investigation carries more weight than traditional fundamental analysis of the quarter.

More downgrades: BTIG Research, Buy to Neutral; Macquarie, Outperform to Neutral; Oppenheimer, Outperform to Perform; Piper Jaffray, Overweight to Neutral.

Source: Briefing.com.

Symantec shares are down 25.5% premarket to $21.75.

