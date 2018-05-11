Pilgrim's Pride rallies as stronger volume kicks in

Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC) jumps im premarket trading after the company tops on both lines of its Q1 report.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 18.9% Y/Y to $272M on stronger volume. As a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA increased 70 bps to 9.9%.

Operating income margins of 6.9% in the U.S., 14.6% in Mexico and 3.9% in Europe were recorded during the quarter.

The company says it's slightly ahead of synergy targets for operational improvements initiatives.

PPC +4.46% premarket to $22.50.

