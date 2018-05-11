Arthur J. Gallagher to acquire Pronto Insurance

Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) to acquire 100% of the equity interests of Pronto Holdco LLC, the parent company of Pronto Insurance.

The transaction is expected to close in 2Q18.

"Pronto's deep product expertise and data-driven marketing will provide a great addition to RPS's product offerings and will further expand our capabilities as one of the largest MGAs in the U.S.," Mr. Cavaness said.

"Pronto provides us a terrific opportunity to significantly expand into the rapidly growing Hispanic market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.

Press Release