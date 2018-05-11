Ford China sales fall sharply

Ford (NYSE:F) sales in China fell 26% in April to 69,503 vehicles.

Sales for Changan Ford Automobiles were down 35% to around 41K vehicles, while Jiangling Motor sales decreased 6% to 24K vehicles. Lincoln sales were down 14% to 3.5K vehicles.

Ford Asia Pacific CEO Peter Fleet's update: "We revealed our new range of next generation midsize cars, as part of our China 2025 Plan. These vehicles were all developed with the specific needs and wants of Chinese consumers in mind and will all be manufactured locally by Changan Ford. In late April during Auto China 2018 in Beijing, Ford announced its biggest new vehicle launch ever in China, including all-new Ford Focus, new Ford Escort and new Ford Ranger Wildtrak. Its luxury brand Lincoln announced the upcoming launches of all-new Lincoln Aviator, new Lincoln Nautilus and new Lincoln MKC which will further strengthen Lincoln’s leadership in the SUV segment. As previously announced, this is the first group of new products from the 50 new products to be introduced to China by 2025.”

YTD Ford China sales 21% to 277K vehicles.

Shares of Ford are flat in premarket trading.

Ford China press release (.pdf)