Leveraged loans' popularity may lead to increased risks for money managers

Money managers' strong demand for loans to junk-rated companies is allowing borrowers in the $1T market for leveraged loans to push the envelope and make the debt riskier, Bloomberg reports.

Case in point: When KKR & Co. tried to sell money managers pieces of a $1B loan to fund its buyout of Heartland Dental, it wanted credit now for earnings the company expected from recently opened offices.

“The selling points made to buyers are remarkably similar to those made to buyers of subprime mortgages,” said Guy LeBas, said chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, referring to the securities that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

And while loan lenders are first to be repaid if a company goes under, an increasing proportion of borrowers have loans as their only form of debt, which can force these creditors to take more losses.

Loans to highly indebted companies has risen by almost half since 2013, making it almost as big as the U.S. junk bond market, Bloomberg said.

