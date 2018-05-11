Nvidia earnings call: GPU pricing, crypto demand, and TAMs

Key takeaways from Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings call:

GPU pricing was lighter earlier this quarter, but the company says the situation is now easing.

Cryptocurrency demand was stronger-than-expected. Nvidia was able to fill most of the demand with crypto-specific GPUs, which fall under the OEM business. IN Q2, Nvidia expects crypto revenue to be about one-third of the level in Q1.

Company sees a $50B TAM in Datacenter by 2023, up from the previous forecast of $30B by 2020.

Nvidia sees self-driving vehicle TAM of $60B by 2035 and expects 100M autonomous passenger vehicles and 10M robot taxis by that date.

Nvidia shares are down 2.5% premarket.

