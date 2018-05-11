Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) initiated with Buy rating and $100 (18% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) initiated with Buy rating and $56 (22% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) upgraded to Overweight at CapitalOne.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) upgraded to Overweight at Barclays.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) upgraded to Overweight at Barclays. Shares up 2% premarket.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $15 (flat) price target at Barclays.