Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) initiated with Buy rating and $100 (18% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) initiated with Buy rating and $56 (22% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) upgraded to Overweight at CapitalOne.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) upgraded to Overweight at Barclays.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) upgraded to Overweight at Barclays. Shares up 2% premarket.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $15 (flat) price target at Barclays.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) downgraded to Underweight at Barclays. Shares down 5% premarket.