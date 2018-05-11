Amneal announces actions to streamline operations and capture cost synergies

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announces actions to streamline operations following analysis of its current and future product portfolios, plant capacities, and cost structure as a result of the recent business combination with Impax Laboratories. As a result, the Company will close its Hayward, California-based facilities and operations.

Amneal expects to transfer products manufactured at the Hayward facility to the Company's lower-cost facilities in the U.S. and India. The facility closures will reduce its workforce by ~550 positions.

The Company also provides following guidance for FY 2018:

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 - $1.10.

Non-GAAP EBITDA of $600M - $650M.