ArcelorMittal +2.5% after Q1 profit surge, optimistic outlook

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) +2.5% premarket after reporting Q1 net profit of $1.19B compared with $1B in the year-ago quarter, while sales jumped 16% to $19.2B, both figures coming in well ahead of analyst estimates.

Q1 EBITDA rose 13% Y/Y to $2.51B, above company guidance of $2.32B, reflecting higher average steel selling prices and higher seaborne iron ore reference prices.

MT's average steel selling price during Q1 was 18.2% higher than in the same quarter of 2017, with shipments up 1.4%; iron ore shipments rose 5.5% Y/Y while prices were down 13.1%.

MT says it expects market conditions to remain favorable but does not upgrade guidance for the year; it reaffirms its outlook for 2018 global apparent steel consumption rising 1.5%-2.5%.

“The first quarter was better than expected and the market backdrop for the second and third quarters is better than we imagined at the start of the year. It’s improving almost on a week-by-week basis,” says Commerzbank analyst Ingo Martin Schachel.