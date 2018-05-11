Oaktree Capital Group, LLC announces pricing of public offering of Series A preferred units

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) priced $180M offering of 7.2M, 6.625% series A preferred units with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit.

Additional option to purchase 10.8M series A preferred units granted to the underwriter.

The offering is expected to close on May 17, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds shall be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund investments.

The distributions on the Series A Preferred units will be paid quarterly and are non-cumulative.

The company intends to apply to list the Series A Preferred units on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OAK PR A”.

Source: Press Release