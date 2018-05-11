Geron down 8% premarket after Q1 report

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Q1 results ($M): Revenues from licence fees & royalties: 0.3 (-40.8%); Net loss: (7.2) (flat).

The company confirms that it experienced a reduction in the number of active non-imetelstat license agreements and decreased sales from licensees, but adds that it adopted a new accounting treatment for revenue called a modified retrospective transition method. Historical results were reported under its previous accounting method so the results are not comparable.

Shares are down 8% premarket on modest volume.

