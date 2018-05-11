Celsion net loss improves in Q1; shares ahead 14% premarket

Celsion (CLSN) Q1 results: Revenues: $0.1M (unch); Operating Loss: ($4.3M) (+10.4%); Net Loss: ($4.5M) (+13.5%); Loss Per Share: ($0.25) (+91.9%); Quick Assets: $2.3M (-79.8%).

Business update: The Company is well positioned to complete enrollment in its ongoing 550 patient global, Phase III OPTIMA Study in primary liver cancer and plans to initiate its 130 patient Phase I/II randomized OVATION II Study in newly diagnosed patients with ovarian cancer in June 2018 and reporting clinical findings from the Phase I cohort of 12 patients of the OVATION II by the end of 2018.

The Company expects to report final progression-free survival data from our Phase IB clinical trial (the OVATION I Study) by the end of Q2 2018.