Funko knocks out Q1 profit

Funko (NASDAQ:FNK) reports revenue growth of 39% to $137M in Q1 and income from operations of $5.8M.

The company recorded $1.8M in costs tied to shipments to Toys "R" Us for which no revenue was recorded.

Gross margin improved 210 bps to 37.4% of sales during the quarter.

Funko ended the quarter with debt of $235M and inventory of $74M.

CEO update: "Our business is not hit driven, but rather, a balanced mix of evergreen back catalog content and newly released content across movies, television, video games, music and sports. With the globalization of content and the worldwide recognition of our products and Pop! brand, we are seeing growing demand for our products around the globe and could not be more excited about our future."

FNKO -0.31% premarket to $9.49.

Previously: Funko beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 10)