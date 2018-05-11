Westport Fuel +3% as Q1 loss edges lower than a year ago

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) +3.1% premarket after reporting a Q1 loss that met expectations and was smaller than the $0.12/share loss in the year-ago quarter, while revenues rose 12% Y/Y to a higher than expected $67.6M.

Q1 gross margin fell 13% Y/Y to $15.3M, which the company attributes to lower service revenues and the ramp-up of the Westport HPDI 2.0 product.

WPRT issues in-line guidance for FY 2018 revenues of $255M-$275M, up 3%-11% Y/Y, and expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA during Q2, driven by continued reduction in R&D expenses and CWI performance.