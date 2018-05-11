Commodity ETFs swing to investment inflows this week

Exchange-traded funds investing in energy assets led rising investments in ETFs focusing on commodities this week, Bloomberg reports.

Inflows to U.S.-listed commodity ETFs: $104M in week ended May 10, compared with withdrawals of $26.5M in prior week, according to Bloomberg data.

Energy funds posted $25.1M of gains against $151M of outflows in the prior period. Broad-market funds had biggest inflows of $193M, while precious-metals ETFs lost $107M.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, DBE, UHN, SZO, OLEM, RJN, GRN, WTIU, FUE, OILK, OILX, WTID, ONG, JJE, USOI, UBN, USOU, GAZB, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI