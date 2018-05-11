Caesars preps for Japan marathon

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) exec Steven Tight went on Bloomberg TV to talk about the company's plans for Japan.

Tight says the biggest challenge in the venture is educating the Japanese population that integrated resorts are more about entertainment than casinos.

He also said the company will look to partner in Japan with local players.

Tight is hopeful that the casino legislation will pass this year if not during the current Diet session that expires on June 20, but calls the process a marathon.

In an interesting proclamation, Tight says Caesars will spend "whatever it takes" to build a Japanese integrated resorts.

The Japan story is a long term consideration for investors with Caesars. A final licensing decision isn't expected until 2020.

Bloomberg TV interview