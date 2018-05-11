USPS returns to losing ways

Ths USPS swung to a large controllable loss in Q1 off revenue of $17.5B after posting a relatively minor gain a year ago based on the massaged metric.

USPS by the numbers: Q2 shipping and packages revenue +9% to $5.15B; Q2 total revenue $17.5B vs. $17.3B a year ago; Q2 net loss $1.34B vs. $562M a year ago; Q2 controllable loss $656M vs. $12M profit a year ago; Q2 operating expenses +6% to $18.8B.

"Despite growth in our package business, our financial results reflect systemic trends in the marketplace and the effects of an inflexible, legislatively mandated business model that limits our ability to generate sufficient revenue and imposes costs upon us that we cannot afford," says Postmaster General/CEO Megan Brennan.

USPS press release

Related stocks: UPS, FDX, STMP.