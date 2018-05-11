Rough run for cryptos gets worse

Threatening $10K as we headed into last weekend, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is lower by more than 5% today, and down to $8.5K.

Also plunging today are Ethereum (ETH-USD) down 6.5% , Ripple (XRP-USD) down 11.5% , Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) down 11% , and EOS (EOS-USD) down 15% , and Litecoin (LTC-USD) down 6.7% .

In the latest FUD, South Korean prosecutors this morning raided the offices of Upbit, one of the globe's top-five busiest crypto exchanges. The exchange - on which about $1.6B in trades took place in the last 24 hours - says all client assets are safe, and transactions and withdrawals are unaffected.

