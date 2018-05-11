Allison Transmission promotes Fred Bohley to CFO

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) appointed G. Frederick Bohley III as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective June 1.

"Fred has been an instrumental member of our organization for many years," said David S. Graziosi, President and CFO of Allison. "I have worked closely with Fred, and I am confident in his ability to continue driving our vision and values in his new role as Chief Financial Officer."

Bohley has been with the company since 1991 and currently serves as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer.

Press Release