Noodles earnings call: Forward progress and a lot of zucchini

Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) trades up 5.77% in premarket action after posting marked improvement in Q1.

"We continue to see significant and sustained improvement in our comparable restaurant sales," said CEO Dave Boennighausen.

Boennighausen noted that the company is sticking with a very cautious approach to unit growth (one to five openings in 2018) even as new stores outperform.

There was also forward progress with the CFO search and credit facility terms.

Noodles execs also seem very optimistic that consumers will be interested in the national launch of a Zucchini noodle menu offering called Zoodles. The word "zucchini" was mentioned 18 times yesterday on the conference call per the transcript posted on Seeking Alpha in what has to be some kind of unofficial record.