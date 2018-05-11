Emerging market funds show stress under impending Fed rate hikes: FT

Investors are withdrawing money from emerging market funds faster as rising U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar's resurgence, fed by concerns that the Federal Reserve may boost rates more aggressively, have added pressure on emerging markets, the Financial Times reported,

Emerging markets equity funds outflows were $1.6B in the week to May 9, its first weekly outflow since February, the FT reports, citing data provider EPFR.

Fixed-income funds focused on the developing world saw outflows increase, with EM debt fund outflows rising to more than $4B since mid-April; during the week, $2.1B flowed out of EM bond funds, the third straight week of outflows and the worst since February.

Argentina plays a central role in the drama, as its government sought help from the International Monetary Fund after its currency slid almost 18% to a new low this year.

An increasing number of private-sector economists are forecasting four Fed rate hikes this year, instead of the three previously expected, the Wall Street Journal reports.

