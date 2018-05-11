Kitov inks commercialization deal for Consensi in China; shares up 7% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ:KTOV) is up 7% premarket on average volume in response to its agreement with Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. granting the latter exclusive rights to import, manufacture and distribute lead drug Consensi (formerly KIT-302) in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Under the terms of the deal, Kitov will receive $3.5M upon U.S. approval of Consensi (FDA action date May 31) and the achievement of Chinese regulatory milestones (should be approval), up to $6M in commercial milestones and 12% royalties on net sales.

Changshan Pharma will be responsible for financing and regulatory approval from the CFDA.